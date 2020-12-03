LHC summons CM Buzdar on Dec 15
03:35 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
LHC summons CM Buzdar on Dec 15
LAHORE – Lahore High Court has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a case of delay in the permanency of assistant director in-land record department on December 15.

As per the details, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of Lahore High Court heard the petition of an assistant director of the Punjab Land Records Authority.

Petitioner Mohsin Iqbal approached LHC against the PLRA for not appointing him as a permanent employee. A senior member of the Punjab board of revenue also appeared in the hearing.

The Punjab government has not issued orders for the permanency of the assistant director of Punjab Land Records Authority despite the court orders - the petitioner said in the court.

The Lahore High Court judge directed the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar along with provincial chief secretary to appear in the next hearing. LHC directs both to appear in person.

