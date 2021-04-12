Sania Saeed and Hina Altaf to feature in drama Doar

Hina Altaf, Sania Saeed and Ali Abbas will soon be gearing up for their upcoming drama Doar.

Apart from its star-studded line-up featuring Asfar Rehman, Iffat Raheem, Nayyar Ejaz and Saleem Mairaj in pivotal roles, the drama seems to be intriguing. Written by Saji Gul and directed by Mazhar Moin, the drama has high expectations.

The O Rangreza writer Sajjad 'Saji' Gul made the announcement as he shared the exciting news with the fans. Turning to his Instagram handle, he revealed the first picture from the new drama Doar that will be hitting screens soon.

"Hitting your Screens Soon", he captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saji Gul (@saji.gul)

The peculiar glimpse left the fans hooked as Sania Saeed stood tall and intimidating as a puppeteer. Controlling the two puppets Abbas and Altaf. Dressed up in all black avatars, the three were a sight as they looked dark and gloomy.

"When one finds themselves threatened and backed into a corner, bringing their survival into question, they lash out at others in retaliation," Gul said of his story. "The philosophy is that at certain times in one's life, if one does not become unjust, injustice is done to them," he told.

Doar explores the themes of how one becomes a puppet in someone else's play if they refuse (or fail) to take responsibility of their own story, or life.