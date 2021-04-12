Jannat Mirza's new dance video leaves fans awestruck
TikToker Jannat Mirza has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on the social media.
Recently, the star was spotted dancing on Indian song Sona Kitna Sona Hai from the 1997 movie Hero No 1, where she is spotted jazzing to sultry moves.
Mirza was reportedly dancing at a family wedding with her cousin. Cladded in a beautiful outfit, she looked stunning as she grooved to the peppy number.
Living the ultimate Bollywood moment, fans praised her dance moves and were in awe of her grace and beauty.
Earlier, the 23-year-old was spotted having fun in northern Pakistan. Sharing pictures on her social media handle, Mirza gave a glimpse of the spectacular landscapes of Passu, Pakistan.
Moreover, Jannat is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.
