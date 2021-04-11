Nora Fatehi rocks the stage with her bold dance moves (VIDEO)
Bollywood star Nora Fatehi set the floor on fire with her dance performance at the Filmfare Awards ceremony on Sunday.
The Moroccan dancer won the hearts of her fans with her latest dance performance at the ceremony. In the video which went viral in no time, Nora can be seen dancing her heart out. She danced to the tune of hit songs like Dilbar, Nach Meri Rani, Garmi and Pyar Do Pyar Lo.
Fatehi has amassed a massive fan following with her peppy persona and amazing dancing skills, making her mark in the B-town successfully.
After wooing everyone with her effortless moves, now the star is leaving the fans awestruck with her wardrobe choices.
