Neha Dhupia recalls fat shaming incidents after she gained 25 kilos

Web Desk
06:27 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Stars often receive criticism for their lifestyle choices, especially female stars face major backlash and unwanted opinion. This time around, Bollywood diva Neha Dhupia is at the receiving end.

The new mommy in time, Neha Dhupia revealed she had gained extra pounds during her pregnancy. While her husband Angad Bedi was extremely supportive, keyboard warriors and people left no stone unturned – commenting on her physical appearance.

Speculations began that since she has gotten overweight, her career might ‘come to a halt’. The 40-year-old star talked about her body changes that come with pregnancy, and how she was criticised for putting on weight. 

A motivation for everyone, Dhupia revealed she successfully lost 21 kilograms in the lockdown.

“You have this beautiful life that you are carrying inside you and suddenly, life is outside, you feel weird when you see yourself. Being in the public eye, everyone is not fortunate enough that we go through a pregnancy where they don’t put on weight. I put on 23-25 kilos,” she told Bollywood Bubble.

Busy on the work front, Neha is awaiting the release of her short film, Step Out, on Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from starring in the film, she is also producing it under her banner, 'Big Girl Productions.'

Neha and Angad Bedi decided to get married in a private ceremony at a Gurdwara on 10 May 2018. On 18 November 2018, she gave birth to a girl, Mehr.

