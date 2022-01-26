Atif Aslam praises wife Sara's 'sense of style' for picking his PSL 7 anthem's outfit

08:50 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
Atif Aslam praises wife Sara's 'sense of style' for picking his PSL 7 anthem's outfit
Atif Aslam is celebrating the success of the PSL 7 anthem Agay Dekh which is sung by Aima Baig alongside Atif and composed by Abdullah Siddiqui.

However, the 38-year-old made sure to pay a loving tribute to his better half, wife Sara Bharwana' style sense.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the Aadat singer shared cool portraits from track Agay Dekh, while crediting the people who made it possible.

"'Jeet say bhi agay dekh' Thank you so much for all the love and respect I knew my wife's sense of style was a class apart when she chose to marry me . Styled by my beautiful wife Thank you Sara"

"What a video - considering the short amount or time we had. Well done @zparwez The powerful sound scape @abdullah.s.siddiqui.", the Dil Diyan Gallan singer concluded.

Earlier, Coke Studio 14 dropped Sajan Das Na featuring Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan on Saturday. The song was welcomed with a lukewarm response with many jamming to it while others dubbed it a failed experiment.

