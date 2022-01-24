‘Agay Dekh’: PSL 7 anthem featuring Atif Aslam, Aima Baig released

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday released the much-awaited anthem for the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL 7).

The song, "Agay Dekh", features Atif Aslam, Aima Baig, and Abdullah Siddiqui.

Sharing the official video of the anthem on Twitter, the PCB wrote: "The wait is over. Presenting to you the official #PSL7 anthem."

Last year, Aima Baig was featured in Groove Mera, which turned out to be a smashing hit while it also triggered some criticism.

