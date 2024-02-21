LAHORE – As Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9), the excitement of fans for the thrilling matches continues to increase.

It’s a double-headed today as Peshawar Zalmi took on Karachi Kings at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium today on Wednesday.

In second match of the day, Multan Sultans will lock horns with Lahore Qalanadars, with former eying to maintain their winning streak.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 9 Live Streaming Platforms

The match between Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.