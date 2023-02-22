PSL8: Mohammad Rizwan shines as Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings

MULTAN – Multan Sultans overpowered Karachi Kings, winning the 11th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by three runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan played a blockbuster innings helping his side Multan Sultans to set a mammoth target of 197 runs for Karachi Kings.

Rizwan smashed unbeaten 110 runs off 64 while his opening partner Shan Masood was removed for 51. Rilee Rossouw made 29 runs as the Kings could take only two wickets in the 20 over match.

Sultans now top the points table. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, only managed to win a single game after back-to-back blows in the ongoing Twenty20 league.

Kings and Sultans have locked horns 11 times in the flagship tournament where the Multan Sultans have managed to win five games, and the Kings aced on four occasions.

In a recent development, Karachi Kings star pacer Muhammad Amir suffered an injury, a blow for already struggling side.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ilyas

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Akif Javed, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Aamer Yamin