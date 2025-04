KARACHI – Pakistan Super League team Quetta Gladiators’ spinner Usman Tariq has been reported for a suspect bowling action.

His action was reported during the match against Lahore Qalandars on Sunday.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown flagged his action during the game.

If Usman Tariq is reported again, he will be barred from bowling and will need clearance from an ICC-accredited lab after suspension.