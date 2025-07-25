Joe Root becomes second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket history

England’s Joe Root has climbed to second place on the list of all-time highest run-scorers in Test cricket.

Root remained unbeaten on 120 runs against India in the ongoing Manchester Test, surpassing Australia’s Ricky Ponting, who scored 13,378 runs in 168 Test matches. Root broke the record in just his 157th Test.

To date, 15 players have scored 10,000 or more runs in Test cricket.

India’s Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with 15,921 runs in 200 Tests. Pakistan’s Younis Khan remains the only Pakistani to have crossed the 10,000-run mark, with a total of 10,099 runs.