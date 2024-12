Pcb Grants Nocs To Pakistani Players For Bpl And Lanka T10 League

Pakistani cricketers have been granted NOCs for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Sri Lanka’s Lanka T10 League.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued NOCs for several players to participate in these leagues. Asif Ali, Umar Akmal, Imran Khan Sr., and Mohammad Amir received NOCs for the Lanka T10 League.

Additionally, Faheem Ashraf has been granted an NOC for the BPL, valid from December 30 to February 7.

It is worth noting that the Lanka T10 League will be held in Sri Lanka from December 11 to 19, while the Bangladesh Premier League is set to begin on December 30.