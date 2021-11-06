T20 World Cup – England seal semifinal spot despite losing match to South Africa

10:47 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup – England seal semifinal spot despite losing match to South Africa
Share

SHARJAH – England qualified for the semi-finals despite failing to chase down a mammoth target of 190 against South Africa in the final Group 1 game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

South Africa had required a huge margin of victory to progress to the last four but England made 179 runs while chasing the target. 

England’s victory has also sent the Proteas out of the tournament.

The Group 1 permutations meant England started their chase knowing that they needed to pass 87 to guarantee qualification to the semi-finals, and they sealed that spot inside 11 overs of the chase.

With a power-packed batting by Rassie Van Der Dussen, South Africa set a mammoth target of 190 runs for England.

After the opening pair – Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks – could not give a strong opening stand, Dussan (94) and Alden Markram (52) posted a tough target for England.

Earlier, England won the toss and decided to field first against South Africa.

South Africa need to restrict England to 131 in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

The margin of Australia's win over West Indies earlier in the day confirmed Eoin Morgan's side as one of the qualifiers for the semi-finals. But it is unclear who will join them in the final four from Group 1, with South Africa still in contention.

A win, and a big one, for the Proteas could see them leapfrog Australia on NRR.

But losing the toss in Sharjah is a blow to South Africa's chances.

 "We're going to have start well with the bat," captain Temba Bavuma said."It can be tough starting off here but we'll have to assess and see what total we can put up."

In-form England announced just one change at the toss, with Mark Wood coming in for the injured Tymal Mills.

The teams

England XI: Roy, Buttler, Malan, Bairstow, Morgan, Livingstone, Ali, Woakes, Jordan, Rashid, Wood.

South Africa XI: De Kock, Hendricks, Van der Dussen, Bavuma, Markram, Miller, Pretorius, Rabada, Maharaj, Nortje, Shamsi.

T20 World Cup: Warner guides Australia to ... 02:34 PM | 6 Nov, 2021

DUBAI – David Warner's 89-run knock helped Australia to chase down a target of 158 runs set by West Indies in a ...

More From This Category
Nayza All Pakistan Junior National Tennis ...
06:51 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
Watch: Pakistan T20 squad enjoys pool time ahead ...
06:32 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup – West Indies great Chris Gayle ...
05:29 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup: Warner guides Australia to ...
02:34 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
Shoaib Akhtar responds to Nauman Niaz’s ...
02:24 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
‘Copycats?’ – Team India follow in ...
12:21 PM | 6 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Akshay Kumar reveals why Katrina Kaif slapped him
03:59 PM | 6 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr