I’m fit and ready to play for Pakistan, says Fakhar Zaman

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket team’s left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman has dismissed the perception that he was excluded from the national squad for the South Africa series due to fitness issues.

Recently, the squad for the Test, ODI, and T20 series against South Africa was announced, with Fakhar Zaman and several key players left out.

Interim white-ball head coach Aqib Javed had stated that Fakhar was not considered as he had yet to regain form and match fitness.

However, during an interview after his team’s opening match in the National Domestic Champions T20 Cup, where Fakhar is representing the Markhors, he addressed questions about his fitness and return to the national team.

“I am fit, which is why I’m playing, and if given a chance, I will definitely play for the Pakistan team,” Fakhar said.

He further expressed his determination to perform well, recalling his debut in the Champions Trophy and his gratitude for contributing to Pakistan’s success. Fakhar added that he aims to earn a spot in the team and deliver strong performances in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Head coach Aqib Javed had also clarified that the national selection committee remains in touch with Fakhar and will consider him for selection once he regains complete fitness.

Fakhar Zaman last played for Pakistan in June 2024 during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

