Two killed in Qila Abdullah blast

QILA ABDULLAH – Two people were killed in a blast at the Mizee Adda area, near Qila Abdullah, in the Killi Wal Mizee region.
According to Levies, individuals on a motorcycle were transferring explosive materials when the blast occurred suddenly. As a result, two people lost their lives on the spot.
Security forces arrived at the scene, took possession of the bodies, and after collecting evidence, further investigations were initiated.
