Cold wave to grip Karachi for a week

KARACHI – The intensity of cold has increased in the city, with the minimum temperature dropping to 1.7°C and the maximum falling by 1.6°C. The current cold wave is expected to persist for a week.

According to the Meteorological Department, light fog reduced visibility to 3 kilometers in the morning. The maximum temperature in the city also decreased, recording 28.4°C after a drop of 1.6°C.

The Early Warning Center of the Meteorological Department predicts that the ongoing cold wave in Karachi may continue throughout the week, with dry weather and chilly nights expected.

Over the next few days, the city’s minimum temperature may range between 10°C and 12°C, with northeastern winds from Balochistan likely to prevail during the morning and night hours.