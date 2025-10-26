Lahore AQI Update: Citizens urged to stay indoors as Air Pollution peaks

LAHORE – Pakistan’s largest region Punjab, is grappling with unprecedented air pollution emergency, putting residents’ health at serious risk while hospitals are overflowing with patients suffering from respiratory and ENT problems as smog blankets major cities.

On Sunday, Gujranwala tops pollution chart with AQI of over 500, followed by Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan and Bahawalpur.

Lahore AQI

Residents of Lahore are facing hazardous air conditions as city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 242, categorized as “Very Unhealthy”.

PM2.5 currently measures 167 µg/m³, which is 33.4 times higher than the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended annual guideline for PM2.5.

Experts warn that the absence of rainfall and persistent smog are fueling this crisis, making outdoor air almost unbreathable. Health officials are urging citizens to stay indoors, avoid morning and evening outings, and wear masks whenever outside.

Met Office issued warnings of continued dry conditions in Lahore, raising fears of worsening pollution in the coming days.

In a bid to curb the smog, Punjab government is deploying smog guns and cracking down on emissions from factories and kilns, but experts say urgent action is needed to prevent a full-blown health disaster.