Hazardous Smog hits Punjab as Lahore tops Global AQI Charts

LAHORE – Punjab capital and home to around 15 million people, Lahore is grappling with alarmingly high air pollution levels as the city remained at top in early hours, later hovering at second spot.

The hazardous Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 420, with PM2.5 particles are the main culprit, measured at 142 µg/m³, a staggering 28 times above the World Health Organization’s annual safe limit.

Other Punjab cities are also facing a pollution emergency: Faisalabad recorded 622, Multan 485, and Bahawalpur 255 in particulate matter levels. Experts warn that residents, especially children, the elderly, and those with heart or respiratory conditions, must wear masks and exercise extreme caution.

On the global stage, according to IQAir, New Delhi ranks second among the world’s most polluted cities, followed by Dhaka, Kolkata, and Karachi, which has an AQI of 165.

Rank City AQI⁺ US 1 Delhi 261 2 Lahore 217 3 Dhaka 166 4 Karachi 165 5 Wuhan 163 6 Almaty 163 7 Beijing 160 8 Bishkek 153 9 Jakarta 152 10 Kathmandu 151

The deteriorating air quality in Lahore is fueled by easterly winds carrying pollutants from Indian Punjab, combined with calm winds and cool temperatures that trap harmful particles in the atmosphere. This has caused thick haze, reduced visibility, and pollution levels that are expected to spike during morning, evening, and nighttime hours, with only minor relief between 1 PM and 6 PM.

In a massive cleanup response, LWMC deployed 16 mechanical washers and 50 anti-smog units, with 400 workers engaged in road washing and water sprinkling operations covering over 300 kilometers of major roads.

Punjab Minister urged residents to wear masks at all times to protect themselves against the extremely hazardous air conditions. Punjab is in the grip of a smog emergency, and authorities warn that immediate precautions are critical to save lives.