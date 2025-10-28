Storm Threat in Karachi? Tropical Depression moves across Arabian Sea

KARACHI – Arabian Sea is stirring again due to tropical depression, as a calm low-pressure area started moving northeast, now resting about 880 km south-southeast of Pakistan’s coastal city.

Currently located about 880 km south-southeast of Karachi and 510 km west-southwest of Veraval, India, the extreme system is being closely monitored by Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Cyclone Warning Center.

Positioned at 17°N latitude and 67.8°E longitude, the depression is expected to advance north-northeast over the next 24 hours, potentially bringing light rain and drizzle to Sindh’s Tharparkar district. Officials have reassured residents that coastal areas of Pakistan are not at risk at this time.

This is not the first stir in the Arabian Sea this month. Earlier in October, a low-pressure area intensified into a depression south of Karachi, causing rough seas and towering waves along Sindh’s coastline before evolving into the severe cyclonic storm ‘Shakthi’ over the northwest Arabian Sea.

Experts warn mariners to stay alert as the Arabian Sea continues to churn with unpredictable weather, though Pakistan’s coast remains safe, for now.