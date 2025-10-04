Karachi Weather Update: Rains expected in parts of Sindh as Cyclone Shakti intensifies

KARACHI – Cyclone Shakti, which turned into severe cyclonic storm, moved westward over Arabian Sea and is expected to bring light to moderate rain to parts of Sindh and Balochistan over the weekend, Met Office said.

In recent update, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said storm is likely to continue west-southwest, reaching northwest and adjoining central north Arabian Sea by October 5, before turning east-northeast within 24 hours and gradually weakening.

For Karachi Division, isolated drizzle is expected on Saturday, while the rest of Sindh will experience hot and dry conditions. Forecasts predict partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of drizzle on Saturday, partly cloudy and humid conditions on Sunday, and mostly sunny skies on Monday.

Karachi Weather Update

Under cyclone’s influence, wind, thunderstorms, and rainfall are expected in Sindh’s Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, and Jamshoro districts, and in Balochistan’s Hub, Lasbela, Awaran, and Kech districts, with isolated showers possible in Karachi Division.

Sea conditions along Sindh coast are forecast to remain rough to very rough, with gusty winds up to 55 km/h. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into deep waters until Sunday.

Satellite imagery shows storm’s strong formation over the Arabian Sea. Met Office warned that sea conditions in central north and north Arabian Sea could become very high over the next 36 hours, before easing near the storm’s center.

Provincial authorities in Sindh are also monitoring Cyclone Shakhti closely. Zoom Earth reports storm is moving at 100 km/h.

Overall, rain-wind and thunderstorm is likely in Punjab, KP, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad. Heavy rain, and hailstorm may also expected at isolated places during the period. Hot & dry weather is likely elsewhere in the country.