When will Winter season hit Karachi this year?

KARACHI – Sindh capital Karachi is experiencing cold and dry weather, but full onset of winter is expected only from mid-December, according to the Meteorological Department.

Over next few days, residents can expect warm days and cool nights, with temperatures gradually dropping from mid-December. Today, Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 16°C, while maximum could reach 32°C. Humidity in the city stands at 75%, with light northeast winds blowing across the region.

However, the weather is not the only concern. The city’s air quality deteriorated to dangerously unhealthy levels, with particulate matter measured at 227 µg/m³, according to the Air Quality Index. Authorities warn that prolonged exposure could have serious health implications, especially for children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions.

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, keep windows closed where possible, and stay updated on weather and air quality alerts as Karachi prepares for a chillier mid-December.