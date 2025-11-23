Internet Speed in Pakistan ‘boosted by 40pc’ through new SEA-ME-WE 6 Submarine Cable

ISLAMABAD – Internet speed in Pakistan long lagged behind global standards, frustrating businesses and users alike. But major development with SEA-ME-WE 6 submarine cable promises to change that, boosting bandwidth for faster, more reliable connectivity nationwide.

In historic leap for its digital infrastructure, Pakistani authorities added SEA-ME-WE 6 submarine cable to its network, its third international cable in single year. Federal IT and Telecom Minister Shaza Fatima announced milestone on social media, calling it a game-changing move that will improve connectivity.

This achievement comes hot on heels of Africa-1 and 2Africa cables, marking one of the fastest expansions of subsea networks in Pakistan’s history. Transworld Associates (TWA), the official landing partner for SEA-ME-WE 6, will immediately inject 4 terabits per second (Tbps) into the country’s bandwidth, a massive 40% boost on top of the existing 13.2 Tbps.

SEA-ME-WE 6 connects Pakistan to countries from Singapore all the way to France. As one of the world’s most advanced high-capacity cables, it boasts a minimum design capacity of 132 Tbps across 10 fiber pairs, ready to handle massive data flows for Pakistan’s booming digital economy, international business, and cloud-based platforms.

TWA is also building Tier III-certified data centre in Karachi, directly linked to major subsea systems including SMW-6, SMW-5, TW1, and 2Africa. This cutting-edge facility will be Pakistan’s first capable of supporting high-density AI workloads, offering secure and scalable hosting for both national and international operations.

Scheduled to open in January 2026, the data centre promises to revolutionize cloud infrastructure, enterprise networks, and content delivery services in Pakistan. Its Tier III certification guarantees redundancy, fault tolerance, and near-perfect uptime, cementing its role as a cornerstone of the country’s growing AI and digital ecosystem.