Are your Home appliances slowing down your Internet Speed?

LONDON – Slow Wi-Fi speeds at home or in the office are usually caused by faulty devices or internet service providers, but not in every case.

In a surprising twist, new research by British broadband specialists suggests that your beloved indoor plants could be secretly sabotaging your internet connection.

Researchers at Broadband Genie discovered that placing Wi-Fi routers too close to indoor plants can cut your internet speed by more than third. According to study, the moisture in plant soil and the greenery itself can disrupt Wi-Fi signals or even alter their direction, weakening coverage.

Peter Ames, a specialist at Broadband Genie, expressed astonishment at findings, saying we were genuinely shocked to see how much difference keeping houseplants away from routers can make. It’s incredible that something so common could affect internet speed this drastically.

The study also warns that slow connectivity is not only about plants. Walls, ceilings, and even your neighbors’ Wi-Fi networks can interfere with signal strength, further denting signals.

So, before blaming your device or calling your service provider again, it might be time to reconsider the placement of your indoor plants.