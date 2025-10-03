PTA shares update on Mobile Internet Slowdown in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Internet users in Pakistan faced night turned into digital nightmare for internet users across Pakistan. Access to websites were slow, streaming froze, and countless users found themselves staring at endless loading screens.

Outage trackers lit up with complaints as frustrated customers tried, and failed, to stay connected. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday confirmed that the recent slowdown in mobile internet across several cities has been resolved.

According to a spokesperson, internet services are now functioning normally nationwide. The slowdown, reported yesterday in cities including Islamabad, disrupted services on platforms like WhatsApp, causing users to face difficulties in making audio and video calls and sharing files.

PTA assured users that measures have been taken to restore consistent internet speeds and prevent similar disruptions in the future.

This disruption comes amid a broader connectivity crisis in Pakistan. Earlier this month, multiple undersea cables in the Red Sea were damaged, forcing internet traffic along longer, slower routes. The result: higher latency, sluggish speeds, and growing frustration for users across the country and neighboring regions.

Experts pointed to SMW4 and IMEWE, two critical Asia-Europe cables, as the culprits behind the slowdown. Authorities warn that repairs could take up to five weeks, meaning Pakistanis may continue to face intermittent slowdowns during peak hours, even if their local networks appear stable.