PAKvNZ: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in 1st ODI

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan stood victorious in the first match the 5-match One-Day Internationals at the Pindi Cricket Stadium today.

Fakhar Zaman smashed a century to help Pakistan win in the second last over, with five wickets in hand.

Earlier, New Zealand set a target of 289 runs for Pakistan. Kiwis’ opening batsman Will Young gave a strong start as they smashed 86 off 78 but his partner Chad Bowes could not stand for long as he was dismissed at 18 by Haris Rauf.

The early loss was covered by Daryl Mitchel with his splendid knock of 113 off 115 that helped team to set a fighting total for the Team Green.

Tom Lotham made 20 runs while Mark Champan scored 15 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and choose to bowl first.

Pakistan have added wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris and New Zealand has included Mark Chapman, whose extraordinary batting efforts in the T20Is earned him player of the series award.

Todays match is the first between the two sides at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in 20 years.

In 2003, New Zealand played two ODIs and lost both by seven wickets and 49 runs. A year earlier, Pakistan had defeated New Zealand by three wickets.

Overall, Pakistan enjoy a healthy 18-5 on a head to head on home soil.

Squads:

Pakistan - Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Usama Mir

New Zealand - Tom Latham (captain), Adam Milne, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner, Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, and Will Young