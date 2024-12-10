Today Currency Rate in Pakistan – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR to PKR – 10 Dec 2024

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham saw changes on December 10, 2024 Tuesday in the open market.
1 USD is 277.4 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 290.35 PKR, 1 British Pound is 350.55 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.65 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.35 PKR.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 09:00 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today
USD to PKR Rate Today In the open market US dollar was quoted at 277.5 for buying and 279.2 for selling. In interbank, the greenback settled at 278.12
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|279.1
|Euro
|EUR
|290.35
|293.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.55
|354.05
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|75.35
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|177.3
|179.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|733.95
|741.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|196.6
|199
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.99
|38.39
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.15
|39.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|895.75
|905.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.75
|62.35
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.4
|164.4
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|24.93
|25.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|717.43
|725.93
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.25
|209.25
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.1
|25.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.72
|315.52
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.95
|8.1