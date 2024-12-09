Rajab Butt faces public outrage over lavish wedding celebrations

Rajab Butt, a renowned Pakistani digital creator, enjoys a massive fan base across social media platforms, with 1.1 million followers on Instagram and 4.25 million subscribers on YouTube.

His journey began with an acting role alongside Kinza Hashmi in Geo TV’s drama serial Rani. In December 2023, Rajab tied the knot with Emaan in an intimate family event.

The wedding festivities of Rajab Butt kicked off in Lahore with a grand Dholki and musical night.

The event featured lavish celebrations, with friends and the couple throwing large sums of money during the festivities. Videos from the event have sparked intense criticism online.

The ostentatious display of wealth has drawn sharp reactions from the public.

Many fans criticised the wasteful spending, pointing out the harsh economic struggles faced by millions in Pakistan.

A user commented, “We are witnessing a time when people are starving, and here, money is being tossed around for fun.”

Another remarked, “Wealth is a blessing from Allah; disrespecting it can have consequences.”

The event has left many feeling disheartened by the apparent disregard for the current financial challenges in the country.