Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – Check Latest Gold Rates for 10 December 2024

KARACHI— Gold Rates in Pakistan are at Rs276,400 per tola, while price of 10 grams of stands at Rs236,968 on December 10. 2024 Tuesday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,958 per tola, 21 Karat 247,187, and 18 Karat at 211,875.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs276,400 per 10 Grams Rs236,968

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad