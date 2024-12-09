Gold price up by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered significant gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Monday after suffering losses in previous two sessions.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs2,000 to reach Rs276,400.

Similarly, the price 10-gram increased by Rs1,714, with new rate settling at Rs236,968.

The yellow metal also recorded upward trend in international market where per ounce prices surged by $20 to reach $2,652.

Meanwhile, price of per tola and 10-gram silver remained unchanged as Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively.

On Saturday, gold witnessed losses in both local and international markets. In Pakistan, per tola gold price decreased by Rs300 as it was sold at Rs274,400.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also fell by Rs257 to settle at Rs235,254.