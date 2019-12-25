IMF expresses satisfaction over Pakistan’s economic performance in first quarter review
Web Desk
11:20 AM | 25 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD - International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Resident Representative for Pakistan , Teresa Daban Sanchez has expressed satisfaction on the overall macro-economic performance of the government in the first-quarter review.

She expressed these views during a conversation with relevant stakeholders on the first quarterly review of 39-month arrangement made under the Extended Fund Facility for Pakistan , in Islamabad.

The IMF Resident Representative said revenue collections have increased substantially, with improvement in the trade deficit and net foreign assets.

She said there was a successful transition towards a market-based exchange rate regime by the government which helps increase foreign exchange reserves.

Teresa praised the government for successfully controlling expenditures with the help of new public finance management law.

