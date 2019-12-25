PM Imran wishes 'a Happy Christmas' to Pakistani Christians

03:42 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
PM Imran wishes 'a Happy Christmas' to Pakistani Christians
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community in the country.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he extended wishes to Christian citizens of the country "a Happy Christmas ."

in an earlier message released by Prime Minister Office, Khan said his government treats all minorities as equal citizens of Pakistan and undertakes to empower them to use their abilities for national development.        

He added Pakistan established Kartarpur Corridor to enable Sikh community of India to visit their sacred shrine, explicitly expressing the importance we accord to minorities and people of other faith.

Pakistan rejects US State Department's unilateral ... 10:40 AM | 25 Dec, 2019

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has rejected the US State Department's unilateral and arbitrary designation under the religious ...

Meanwhile, in a separate message, President Dr. Arif Alvi extended his heartiest greetings to all Christian brethren on the occasion of Christmas . He lauded the efforts of Pakistan 's Christian Community for socio-economic development of the motherland.

The President added the government of Pakistan holds sacrosanct the equality and freedom of conscience of all citizens irrespective of belief, creed or religion.

More From This Category
Rana Sanaullah not yet acquitted in narcotics ...
08:48 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
COAS Bajwa visits Quaid's mausoleum on birth ...
07:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Govt seeks media help to highlight its ...
07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Last solar eclipse of 2019 to occur on Thursday
06:29 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
“Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military ...
05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Pakistan, China to hold joint Arabian Sea ...
05:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr