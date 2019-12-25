PM Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of Jalalpur Canal
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will lay foundation stone of Jalapur-Kundwal canal project today (Thursday).
This project will be built at the cost of Rs 48 billion and completed till 2024. The ceremony will be attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Jahangir Tareen and Fawad Chaudhry.
This mega project of irrigation came into consideration 124 years before but work was not started over it.
The canal originating from Rasool bridge will terminate at Khushab after passing through Pind Dadan Khan.
محکمہ آبپاشی حُکومتِ پنجاب کی جانب سے پوٹھوہار کے کاشتکاروں کے معاشی استحکام کے لیے جلال پور کینال سسٹم کی تعمیر کا آغاز— PTI (@PTIofficial) December 25, 2019
32.7 بلین روپے کی خطیر رقم سے بننے والے اس منصوبے میں 114 کلومیٹر کی نہر کے علاوہ اہم اقدامات بھی شامل pic.twitter.com/xZtqa9kLvE
Around 170000 acres land will be cultivated through this project. Water flow in this canal will be 1350 cusecs and 48 percent clean drinking water will be provided to 17 different villages through this project.
The expenses to be incurred on this project will be shared by Asian Development Bank and Punjab government.
About 0.55 million people from district Jhelum and Khushab will benefit from this canal.
