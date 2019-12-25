PM Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of Jalalpur Canal
Web Desk
04:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
PM Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of Jalalpur Canal
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will lay foundation stone of Jalapur-Kundwal canal project today (Thursday).

This project will be built at the cost of Rs 48 billion and completed till 2024. The ceremony will be attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Jahangir Tareen and Fawad Chaudhry.

This mega project of irrigation came into consideration 124 years before but work was not started over it. 

The canal originating from Rasool bridge will terminate at Khushab after passing through Pind Dadan Khan.

Around 170000 acres land will be cultivated through this project. Water flow in this canal will be 1350 cusecs and 48 percent clean drinking water will be provided to 17 different villages through this project.

The expenses to be incurred on this project will be shared by Asian Development Bank and Punjab government.

About 0.55 million people from district Jhelum and Khushab will benefit from this canal.

More From This Category
Rana Sanaullah not yet acquitted in narcotics ...
08:48 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
COAS Bajwa visits Quaid's mausoleum on birth ...
07:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Govt seeks media help to highlight its ...
07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Last solar eclipse of 2019 to occur on Thursday
06:29 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
“Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military ...
05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Pakistan, China to hold joint Arabian Sea ...
05:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr