Pakistan finalizes guidelines, strategy to counter COVID-19 on Eidul Azha
Web Desk
09:05 AM | 11 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has prepared and shared guidelines to counter COVID-19 with all the provinces regarding Eidul Azha.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar chaired the National Command and Operation Center's (NCOC) meeting to review Eidul Azha Cattle Market Management, Epidemic Curve Chart, availability of COVID-19 and Non COVID-19 medicines and informed the NCOC regarding guidelines shared with the provinces.

He directed for evolving an effective monitoring mechanism to check social distancing and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures.

The National Command and Operation Centre suggested setting up Cattle Markets on the outskirts of the cities for specified time period, compulsory testing of animal handlers, and engaging ulema for implementation of Standard Operating Principles on the eve of Eid.

The NCOC was also informed that the World Health Organization (WHO) has acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to contain COVID-19.

