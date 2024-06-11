Pakistani women duo achieve historic summit of 5750m West Muztagh La Pass

Pakistani climbers Ammara Sharif and Dr. Sana Jamil have etched their names in history as the first female duo from Pakistan to conquer the formidable West Muztagh La Pass, standing tall at an impressive altitude of 5750 meters.

Embarking on a 12-day trek filled with challenges, the intrepid climbers faced bone-chilling temperatures plunging to -20 degrees Celsius amidst treacherous snowy terrain and unforgiving weather conditions.

Against all odds, they reached the summit on June 4th at 10 a.m., marking a significant milestone in Pakistan's mountaineering legacy.

Situated within the majestic Karakoram range, the Muztagh Pass serves as a gateway to the awe-inspiring Baltoro Muztagh subrange, home to the iconic K2, the world's second-highest peak.

The arduous journey across the pass, known as the shortest route linking Yarkand to Skardu along the upper Indus River in Baltistan, demands exceptional physical endurance and mental fortitude.

Sharif and Jamil's triumphant ascent not only showcases the indomitable spirit of Pakistani women but also underscores their remarkable contribution to the realm of adventure sports.

Accompanying Sharif and Jamil on this historic expedition were their fellow compatriots: Muhammad Abduhu, Dr. Raheel Iftikhar, Hanzala Sheikh, and Junaid Roy.