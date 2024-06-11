Search

Pakistan

Pakistani women duo achieve historic summit of 5750m West Muztagh La Pass

07:00 PM | 11 Jun, 2024
women duo reach mustagh la pass

Pakistani climbers Ammara Sharif and Dr. Sana Jamil have etched their names in history as the first female duo from Pakistan to conquer the formidable West Muztagh La Pass, standing tall at an impressive altitude of 5750 meters.

Embarking on a 12-day trek filled with challenges, the intrepid climbers faced bone-chilling temperatures plunging to -20 degrees Celsius amidst treacherous snowy terrain and unforgiving weather conditions.

Against all odds, they reached the summit on June 4th at 10 a.m., marking a significant milestone in Pakistan's mountaineering legacy.

Situated within the majestic Karakoram range, the Muztagh Pass serves as a gateway to the awe-inspiring Baltoro Muztagh subrange, home to the iconic K2, the world's second-highest peak.

The arduous journey across the pass, known as the shortest route linking Yarkand to Skardu along the upper Indus River in Baltistan, demands exceptional physical endurance and mental fortitude.

Sharif and Jamil's triumphant ascent not only showcases the indomitable spirit of Pakistani women but also underscores their remarkable contribution to the realm of adventure sports.

Accompanying Sharif and Jamil on this historic expedition were their fellow compatriots: Muhammad Abduhu, Dr. Raheel Iftikhar, Hanzala Sheikh, and Junaid Roy.

Pakistan

07:35 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Pakistan witnesses consistent increase in donkey population

07:00 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Pakistani women duo achieve historic summit of 5750m West Muztagh La ...

06:33 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

No backup plan besides IMF, declares finance minister

04:46 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

11 terrorists gunned down in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

04:29 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Govt declares three official holidays for Eid-ul-Azha

02:29 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

No Passport for Pakistanis seeking asylum in foreign countries, ...

Pakistan

05:25 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Check draw list here

10:29 AM | 9 Jun, 2024

Punjab govt employees to get June salaries before Eid ul Adha

06:41 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Pastho actress Khushboo killed in Nowshehra for attending music ...

01:01 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Education Ministry Unveils Federal Foundational Learning Policy 2024

10:41 AM | 10 Jun, 2024

Punjab police officers storm house, assault women in Chunian (VIDEO)

09:44 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Here's complete draw list

Advertisement

Latest

09:26 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

UAE's work permit, residency visa documentation slashed to 5 days from 30

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 11 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 11, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at Rs296.25 and selling rate is Rs299 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at Rs75.25 and Saudi Riyal at Rs73.5.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 227.65 280.65
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.79 749.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.28 40.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.78 914.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.02 172.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 722.31 730.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 310.21 312.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

 

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: