Search

Pakistan

Why is Islamabad's scenic Monal Restaurant on Margalla Hills closing?

Web Desk
07:59 PM | 11 Jun, 2024
Why is Islamabad's scenic Monal Restaurant on Margalla Hills closing?
Source: File photo

The owners of Islamabad's scenic Monal Restaurant submitted in the Supreme Court of Pakistan that they will voluntarily relocate their restaurant to another place within three months. 

Earlier, the Supreme Court ordered closure of all eateries in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP), including Monal Restaurant in Islamabad.

These directives followed a March 11 court order seeking comprehensive records of the restaurant's land ownership.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, heard petitions from Monal Restaurant and the Wildlife Department.

Previously, on March 8, the Supreme Court had ordered the de-sealing of the eatery, suspending an Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict. The court instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to provide original records for the 8,600 acres of MHNP land.

The additional attorney general informed the court that the Military Estate Office claimed the land as military-owned. However, Chief Justice Isa asserted that there is no military-owned land; it belongs to the government of Pakistan. He questioned whether the land was owned by the CDA or another entity.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court summoned the CDA chairman immediately, rejecting the regulator's submitted report. CJP Isa emphasized that the court had requested details of Monal and other restaurants from the CDA.

A CDA lawyer responded that they had provided a report containing all construction details in Margalla Hills National Park. CJP Isa noted that the report included a sports club, Pak-China Friendship Centre, and Arts Council National Monument, questioning the CDA's honesty. He inquired whether the SC building also fell under the national park's jurisdiction, to which the lawyer said he would need to check the map.

CJP Isa remarked that everyone except the CDA seems to know how many restaurants exist besides Monal, and he questioned if the CDA's office was also in the National Park. When asked about the frequency of fires in the Margalla Hills, the CDA chairman reported 21 incidents this season.

The Supreme Court then directed all other restaurants in the National Park, including Monal, to relocate within three months. The court stated that its primary aim is to protect the National Park and terminated unnecessary notices issued to other restaurants outside the park.

All leases granted to restaurants in the National Park were declared null and void. CJP Isa also ordered a halt to all commercial activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's National Park.

The Supreme Court indicated that a written order regarding the Monal restaurant case would be issued later.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

07:59 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Why is Islamabad's scenic Monal Restaurant on Margalla Hills closing?

07:35 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Pakistan witnesses consistent increase in donkey population

07:00 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Pakistani women duo achieve historic summit of 5750m West Muztagh La ...

06:33 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

No backup plan besides IMF, declares finance minister

04:46 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

11 terrorists gunned down in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

04:29 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Govt declares three official holidays for Eid-ul-Azha

Pakistan

05:25 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Check draw list here

10:29 AM | 9 Jun, 2024

Punjab govt employees to get June salaries before Eid ul Adha

06:41 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Pastho actress Khushboo killed in Nowshehra for attending music ...

01:01 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Education Ministry Unveils Federal Foundational Learning Policy 2024

10:41 AM | 10 Jun, 2024

Punjab police officers storm house, assault women in Chunian (VIDEO)

09:44 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Here's complete draw list

Advertisement

Latest

11:01 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Rizwan scores slowest 50 by any Pakistani in T20 format in PAKvsCAN match

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 11 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 11, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at Rs296.25 and selling rate is Rs299 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at Rs75.25 and Saudi Riyal at Rs73.5.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 227.65 280.65
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.79 749.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.28 40.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.78 914.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.02 172.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 722.31 730.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 310.21 312.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

 

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: