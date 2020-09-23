ECC meeting to discuss economic situation today

09:12 AM | 23 Sep, 2020
ECC meeting to discuss economic situation today
 ISLAMABAD - A meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) will be held in Islamabad today (Wednesday)

According to media details, Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh will chair the meeting.

The meeting will discuss overall economic situation of the country.

