ECC meeting to discuss economic situation today
09:12 AM | 23 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD - A meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) will be held in Islamabad today (Wednesday)
According to media details, Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh will chair the meeting.
The meeting will discuss overall economic situation of the country.
