Gold loses gaining streak in Pakistan – Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold lost its gaining streak in both domestic and international markets on Thursday after it registered massive gains to hit all-time high.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs900 to settle at Rs298,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram plunged by Rs772, with new rate reaching Rs256,087.

The bullion rates also recorded downward trend in the international market as per ounce rate fell by $9 to settle at $2,859.

The prices of per tola silver also increased by Rs36 to Rs3,350.

A day earlier, the price o per tola gold increased by Rs5,300 and was sold at Rs299,600 while the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs4,158 to Rs256,859.