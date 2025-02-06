Babar Azam’s harassment case hearing postponed after accuser fails to appear

A woman who accused former Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam of harassment failed to appear in court for the hearing of the case today, despite being summoned by the court.

Justice Asjad Javed Gharal was presiding over the case, where Babar Azam’s lawyer presented the cricketer’s application. The woman’s lawyer informed the court that his client could not attend due to a car accident she had encountered. As a result, the court adjourned the hearing until the second week of April.

In his petition, Babar Azam stated that the woman had made false allegations of sexual assault and harassment against him. Furthermore, she had accused him of blackmailing her. The cricketer argued that the additional sessions judge had made a decision contrary to the facts in the case.

Babar Azam claimed that the woman’s unfounded allegations were an attempt to damage his reputation. The court had previously issued an injunction against the accuser in 2021, protecting Babar Azam from further defamatory actions.

Today, the court had specifically summoned the woman to appear in person, but her absence has led to a further delay in the legal proceedings.