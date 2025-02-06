Sindh schools to close on February 14

The Sindh Education Department has announced a holiday for all educational institutions across the province on February 14, 2025. According to a notification issued by the department, the holiday has been declared on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, which will fall on Friday, February 14.

The holiday is in observance of 15th Shaban, providing students and staff with the opportunity to engage in religious practices and activities during the night of Shab-e-Barat. The notification states that the holiday will apply to all government and private educational institutions in Sindh.

This decision aims to facilitate smooth administrative operations and provide convenience to students and teachers for performing religious duties.