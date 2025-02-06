Jcp Approves Appointment Of Nine Lhc Additional Judges

ISLAMABAD – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, convened to consider the appointment of 9 additional judges for the Lahore High Court.

The Commission received 49 nominations for the positions, including names of four District Session Judges and 45 senior lawyers.

After deliberation, the Judicial Commission approved the appointments of Khalid Ishaq, Chaudhry Sultan Mahmood, and Jawad Zafar as additional judges.

Additionally, Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar, Owais Khalid, and Malik Javed Iqbal Wains were also approved for the same position. The Commission also approved the appointments of Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Hasan Nawaz Makhdoom, and Malik Waqar Haider Awan as additional judges.

A notification was issued following the meeting, confirming the majority’s approval for the appointment of these nine additional judges.

The names approved include Hasan Nawaz Makhdoom, Sardar Akbar Ali, Malik Javed Iqbal Wains, Malik Waqar Haider, Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Muhammad Jawad Zafar, and Khalid Ishaq.

The notification also mentioned the approval of Malik Owais Khalid and Sultan Mahmood.