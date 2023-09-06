Attempts to harm army-public trust bond foiled with ‘restraint and wisdom,’ says COAS Asim Munir on Defence Day

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said attempts aimed at harming the relationship of trust between the army and the people of Pakistan have been foiled.

Pakistan Army chief stated this as the Defence and Martyrs’ Day is being observed today (September 6) across the country.

COAS said that the bond of trust between the publich and army was an ‘asset’ and that some people had recently attempted to damage it. He added that the attempts had been foiled with “restraint and wisdom”.

Gen Asim Munir also added the army displayed exemplary professionalism in the 1965 war and a remarkable display of national unity was shown.

He also said that the army was ready to respond to any act of aggression, adding that every soldier and officer values the defence of the country more than his life.

The army chief highlighted that a strong economy was a prerequisite for a strong defence and mutual cooperation will bring economic progress in Pakistan.

He also said that the sacrifices made by the army’s martyrs were an example for the nation and respecting them was an important responsibility.

The way Pakistan Army tackled terrorism in the country was unmatched, he said.