Are Pakistani Americans being denied visas to visit their homeland?

WASHINGTON – The Pakistan Embassy in the United States (US) has rubbished the reports claiming that visas are being not issued to Pakistani-Americans to visit their homeland.

A spokesperson of the embassy in a statement said: “There is no truth to the rumours," adding that misinformation and disinformation are being spread.

The response from the embassy comes after US State Department’s regular press briefing wherein a question was asked about denial of visas to Pakistani-Americans.

“I’m not aware,” replied US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel. “This obviously would be – if there were to any – be any issues that arise in this area, certainly would be something for Pakistani consular officials to speak to and not anything as it relates to the State Department, so we’ll just leave it at that.”

The Pakistan embassy spokesperson said that Pakistani-Americans, and other overseas Pakistanis, are most welcome to visit their motherland. He added that every possible consular assistance, including visas, is being provided to overseas Pakistanis.

"We encourage Pakistani-Americans to visit Pakistan either on their (National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis) NICOP or get visas, if they so desire, from the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC or from our four Consulates General in New York, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles. Besides, visa requests are also processed online 24/7. Therefore, there should be no cause for concern,” the embassy added in the official statement.