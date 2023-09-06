Pakistan observes Defence and Martyrs' Day with patriotic spirit

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's highest-ranking military leaders paid their respects to the nation's fallen soldiers while commemorating the 58th Defence and Martyrs' Day.

This annual event, observed on September 6th, serves as a remembrance of the day in 1965 when Indian troops crossed the international border to launch an attack on Pakistan's eastern Punjab province.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media branch, released a statement quoting the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and all services chiefs.

In this statement, they emphasized that this day and the associated acts of heroism and sacrifices continue to serve as a source of inspiration for generations. It reflects the spirit of unity and sacrifice in defence of their homeland.

The ISPR also highlighted that the freedom and peace enjoyed by the nation are owed to the unprecedented sacrifices made by their martyrs and veterans. The Pakistan Armed Forces reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to defending the motherland against both internal and external threats.

The ISPR additionally asserted that any hostile endeavors aimed at disrupting Pakistan's peace would be met with the full force and strength of the Pakistani armed forces.