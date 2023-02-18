Pakistan PM calls for emergency OIC meeting as Turkiye-Syria quake toll tops 45,000

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday urged on Organisation of Islamic Council (OIC) to convene an emergency meeting to decide on a relief package for the earthquake-hit Turkiye where death toll has risen above 39,000.

On Feb 6, a powerful earthquake struck southern Turkiye and northern Syrian, killing thousands of people and flattening hundreds of buildings in the nighbouring countries. The overall death toll in both countries have topped 45,000. In Turkiye, the toll stands at 39,672, while neighbouring Syria has reported more than 5,800 deaths.

In an interview with Anadolu News Agency, the Pakistani premier also called on the international community to come forward and play its role for the rehabilitation of Turkish people.

He highlighted that the Turkish people raised nearly $6 billion through an aid campaign that was broadcast on Turkish TV channels, calling it a remarkable example of generosity and philanthropy.

Reaffirming Pakistan's solidarity and full support for the quake victims of Turkiye, PM Shehbaz said he will meet with tent manufacturers and task them to produce winterised tents as quickly as possible so relief aid could be extended to the friendly country timely.

He hoped that by the end of February,” we will be able to send about thirteen hundred tons of relief goods. In March, another 1700 tons and in April, about 600 tons of relief goods to be sent, with the bulk of this being winterized tents”.

“This devastation is beyond imagination. It is a colossal loss. So, no amount of aid would be enough,” state broadcaster quoted him as having said.

He said Pakistan has so far been able to transport more than 500 tons of relief goods to Turkiey for quake victims. He said the Pakistani rescue team was able to rescue at least fourteen people from the rubble.