Goswami Whatsapp leaks expose unholy nexus of fascist Modi, Indian media: PM Imran
Web Desk
11:15 AM | 18 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the latest revelations from the communication of the Indian firebrand journalist reveal the unholy nexus between the Modi government and Indian media. 

The premier has also vowed to continue exposing India's belligerent designs towards Pakistan and fascism of BJP-led government.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Khan urged the international community to stop India from its reckless and militarist agenda before the Modi government's brinkmanship pushes the region into a conflict it cannot afford.

He further said that Pakistan averted a larger crisis by a responsible, measured response to Balakot but Modi government continues to turn India into a rogue state.

Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan, its abuses in IIOJK and a 15-year long Indian global disinformation campaign against Pakistan stand exposed and now India’s own media has revealed the dirty nexus that is pushing the nuclearized region to the brink of a conflict it cannot afford.

