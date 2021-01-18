DNA of victim’s relative matches in Monika Larik murder, rape case

SUKKUR – Police on Sunday claimed that the DNA of a suspect in Monika Larik rape and murder case has matched with the victim.

Earlier, DNA tests of nearly 365 suspects were conducted to find the culprit.

The laboratory report stated that the sample of the girl has matched with an accused. The man is identified as Abdullah Larik – a relative of the seven-year-old victim.

Police said that Abdullah Larik and Monika used to work together in a nearby haveli. Monika used to work as a domestic helper to help her poor family.

The minor girl was abducted last week after her body was found two days later from an orchard in Hadal Shah village.

The police recovered the body and shifted it to the Pir Jo Goth Taluka headquarters (THQ) hospital, where a doctor confirmed that the minor had been raped before she was strangled.