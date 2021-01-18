Kim Kardashian hits 200 million followers mark on Instagram

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has achieved yet another milestone, as the beauty mogul recently crossed 200 million follower mark on her Instagram.

The 40-year-old is the second most popular member of her family on Instagram after sister Kylie Jenner who has 210 million followers. Talking about the rest of Kardashian-Jenner clan, supermodel Kendall Jenner has 148 million fans along with Khloe Kardashian with 127 million followers while Kourtney Kardashian has around 110 million followers.

Shared a snap of herself with a gratitude message: "200 MIL thank you so much for the love."

The mother-of-four has joined the most-followed celebrities club on Instagram with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, amassing a whopping 255 million followers, Ariana Grande with 216 million and Dwayne Johnson with a staggering 212 million followers.

Previously, rumour has it that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's six-year-long marriage is reportedly coming to an end.