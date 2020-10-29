Abida Parveen is the voice of the Sufis of Pakistan: Shaan Shahid

Pakistan is not only a culturally rich land but also a country of exceptionally talented individuals and an iconic artist who needs no introduction is Abida Parveen.

The music maestro rules the hearts of many, including Shaan Shahid.

The actor has recently paid a heart-touching tribute to the musician. Shahid believes that Parveen is the “voice of the Sufis of Pakistan”, and the nation should appreciate and respect the country’s legendary artists.

#brandpakistan #AbidaParveenjee voice of the #Sufis of 🇵🇰.politics has taken our ears, eyes, mind ,heart & our unity. We must disengage from the hatred of politics and start loving all that is Pakistan. our artists our legends they will never be with us again in a billion years pic.twitter.com/ckE6CcOH0d — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) October 28, 2020

“Politics has taken our ears, eyes, mind, heart, and our unity. We must disengage from the hatred of politics and start loving all that is Pakistan. our artists our legends they will never be with us again in a billion years,” the Waar actor Tweeted.

We must connect with our #Sufis call ,that touches our souls not just our minds .. the voice that guides the way of the sufis is silent ,as it waits for its people to hear the message of love ,peace and unity .and become one element one source.🧬🇵🇰💯🧿♥️ — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) October 28, 2020

He went on to say, “ We must connect with our #Sufis call, that touches our souls not just our minds .. the voice that guides the way of the Sufis is silent, as it waits for its people to hear the message of love, peace, and unity and become one element one source.”

