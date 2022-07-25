Abdul Wahab Malik's killer dance moves set stage on fire

Web Desk
05:35 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s groovy Coke Studio 14 offering was an instant hit beyond borders with music buffs at home and abroad who still failed to grow tired of the hit track.

This time around, the Pasoori fever continued with rising star Abdul Wahab Malik who set the dance floor ablaze with his killer dance moves at a wedding.

Spreading like wildfire, the aforementioned video shows the young artist grooving to the peppy number and set the the stage on fire with unmatchable energy and dance steps.

Coke Studio's sensation hit Pasoori's enduring popularity has cemented its status as the song of the year as it reached new heights by hitting 200 million views.

Written by Sethi and Fazal Abbas, the composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.

