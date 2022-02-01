Saba Qamar's adorable video while playing with parrot goes viral
Share
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar's impeccable acting skills and charismatic persona are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.
The 37-year-old has an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked and now it seems that she is a true animal lover as she was spotted playing with a parrot.
Recently, a cute video of the Cheekh star surfaced online where she is playing adorably with a parrot. The interaction is super cute and her fans loved the video.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Saba Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.
Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan pair up for an upcoming ... 04:42 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan are two incredibly gifted actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry. After creating ...
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- PSL-7: Islamabad United opt to field first agianst Multan Sultans07:00 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Indian vessel apprehended for poaching in Pakistan’s Exclusive ...06:43 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Saudi interior minister to discuss prisoners repatriation on Pakistan ...06:24 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
-
- Nawaz Sharif advised against travelling to Pakistan in latest medical ...05:41 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on fire05:11 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
-
- Indian show 'Kaamna’ copies iconic scene from 'Meray Paas Tum Ho'04:00 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021