Saba Qamar's adorable video while playing with parrot goes viral
Web Desk
06:00 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar's impeccable acting skills and charismatic persona are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

The 37-year-old has an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked and now it seems that she is a true animal lover as she was spotted playing with a parrot.

Recently, a cute video of the Cheekh star surfaced online where she is playing adorably with a parrot. The interaction is super cute and her fans loved the video.

On the work front, Saba Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.

06:00 PM | 1 Feb, 2022

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

